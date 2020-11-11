November 11, 2020

Dr. C. Puttamadaiah (86), former Professor of Mathematics for Post-Graduate Studies at University of Mysore and a resident of Saraswathipuram, passed away yesterday following brief illness.

He leaves behind his wife Indira, daughters Dr. Rathna Nanjundappa and Dr. Mamatha Rajesh, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Popularly known as CP, Dr. Puttamadaiah was also the Syndicate and Senate Member of the University.

Last rites were performed at Veerashaiva Burial Grounds at Vidyaranyapuram this afternoon, according to family sources.