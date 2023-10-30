Events Tomorrow

Events tomorrow – Oct. 31: JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research – JSS Medical College (JSS MC)

October 30, 2023

Allied Health Sciences – Graduates Reception, Suttur Seer graces, Dr. B.L. Sujatha Rathod, Director, Medical Education, GoK, presides, Dr. Sucheta Banerjee Kurundkar, Principal Scientist II, THSTI & Chief of Training, CDSA-THSTI, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, GoI, New Delhi, chief guest, Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Dr. B. Suresh, Pro-Chancellor, JSS AHER and Dr. Surinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, JSS AHER, guests of honour, Sri Rajendra Auditorium, JSS MC premises, 4 pm.

