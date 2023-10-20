Events tomorrow – October 21: CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru

82nd CSIR Foundation Day Programme, Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, speaks on CSIR Foundation Day; Prof. Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director and Ram Charan Chair Professor in Innovation and Leadership, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), Bengaluru, chief guest and delivers talk on “Can India become an Innovation Powerhouse?”; Introduction of the chief guest by Dr. N.K. Rastogi, Chief Scientist, CSIR-CFTRI; Distribution of Mementos to Retirees and Staff; B.S. Ramaprasad, COA, CSIR-CFTRI and B.V. Sathyendra Rao, Chief Scientist and Head, TTBD Dept., CSIR-CFTRI, will be present; IFTTC auditorium, CFTRI premises, Mysuru, 10 am; 74th CSIR-CFTRI Foundation Day Celebration Programme, Foundation Day Address by chief guest Prof. M. Pushpavathi, Director, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, on “Ahaara and Aarogya in Specially abled : A step ahead to POSHAN program”; Introduction of chief guest by Dr. Usha Dharmaraj, GST Dept., CSIR-CFTRI; Address about CSIR-CFTRI Foundation Day by Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director; Address by guest of honour Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru; Dr. M.S. Meera, Chief Scientist and Head, GST Dept., CSIR-CFTRI, will be present, IFTTC Auditorium, 3 pm.
