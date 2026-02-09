Ex-servicemen seek land, faster grievance redressal

February 9, 2026

Site allotments, healthcare, property disputes dominate ex-servicemen meet

Mysore/Mysuru: Many ex-servicemen aired their grievances at a meeting held at the Zilla Panchayat Hall this morning.

Advocate G.S. Shivaswamy, who provides free legal advice to ex-servicemen, said, Advocates have been appointed as Counsels to argue on behalf of ex-servicemen at the District and Taluk-level Legal Services Authorities, headed by the Principal District and Sessions Court Judge.

He noted that disputes over ownership of family properties are the most common cases brought before the Authority and stressed that such matters must be addressed fairly.

Sainik Welfare Board meeting

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) P. Shivaraju said, Government officials should resolve all individual and administrative issues concerning ex-servicemen.

“I will respond to the problems of anyone or any organisation that comes forward with grievances. Steps will also be taken to ensure that the Sainik Welfare Board holds meetings at least once a month, during which any ex-serviceman or their family members can present their grievances,” he said.

Some ex-servicemen pointed out that they can currently avail free or subsidised treatment at only two major hospitals, including JSS Hospital. They urged the administration to include other major hospitals such as Manipal, Apollo BGS Hospitals and Narayana Hrudayalaya in the service network.

Responding to the demand, Shivaraju said, the District Administration is following up on the matter with the hospitals.

2,000 ex-servicemen in Mysuru

Noting that around 2,000 ex-servicemen reside in Mysuru, they demanded that land or sites be allotted to them at their present place of residence, even if their address has changed since retirement. In response, the ADC said that the Government would need to bring in Legislation to address the issue.

Chandrambike, a member of an ex-serviceman’s family, complained that although late ex-serviceman Shivaswamy had written a Will in favour of his daughter, the Government is yet to issue a ‘Pouthi Khata’ for the land.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy directed officials to issue the requested ‘Pouthi Khata.’

Ex-serviceman Nanaiah said that although land had been allotted to him by the Government, others who had built houses on it were preventing him from claiming ownership.

Another ex-serviceman, Rajashekar, said, he has been living in a rented house for a long time and that his wait for a site seems endless. Citing his age, he appealed to the authorities to allot him a site at the earliest, as per rules.

More than 200 ex-servicemen and their family members from Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts attended the meeting. Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) Commissioner K.R. Rakshith and other officials were present.