SBM Manju appointed JD(S) City President
News

SBM Manju appointed JD(S) City President

February 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: SBM Manju, former Corporator of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Gokulam-Brindavan Extension Ward, has been appointed as the new President of Mysuru City JD(S) unit.

Manju received the appointment letter from JD(S) State President H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is also the Union Minister, at J.P. Bhavan, the party State Headquarters in Bengaluru, recently, in the presence of State JD(S) Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy, former Minister Bandeppa Kashempur and other party leaders.

SBM Manju, who began his political career in his student days from the JD(S), went on to become the President of the party’s City Youth Wing.

He later served as the Working President of City JD(S) and was elected twice as Corporator, once from Vontikoppal-V.V.Mohalla Ward and the second time from Gokulam-Brindavan Extension Ward.

Speaking after his appointment, Manju said, he has served the JD(S) for 32 years. Pointing out that the Party has appointed him as Mysuru City President in consideration of his service to the party, he said that his appointment has increased his responsibility. “I will consult all senior leaders and workers for organising the party in the best manner possible,” he noted.n

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching