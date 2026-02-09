Staff to be held responsible for unhygienic conditions in Bus Stands

February 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In a move aimed at maintaining hygiene in KSRTC Bus Stands, KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha has issued a circular asking the Transport Corporation’s top officials to take action against staff and workers who have failed to keep the premises of Bus Stands and toilets clean.

The circular said that KSRTC has prioritised basic amenities to commuters in bus stands. There have been numerous complaints on non-maintenance of toilets and unhygienic conditions in toilets in many bus stands. It is the responsibility of the officer concerned to ensure proper maintenance of toilets and cleanliness in Bus Stand premises.

With numerous complaints of unhygienic conditions in Bus Stands across the State, the concerned officer will be held responsible for lapses in duty.

Also, the Bus Stand in-charge officers should ensure that only the displayed fee for use of toilets should be collected from the contractor. The officers are directed to issue notices to the contractor and other concerned staff and to take disciplinary action for their lapses, the circular said.