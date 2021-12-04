Excels in ATL-Tinkerpreneur Summer Bootcamp

December 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Pratham Trivedi, a student of Excel Public School, Mysuru, participated in ATL-Tinkerpreneur Summer Bootcamp organised by AIM and has been placed 35th amongst Top 100 across 9,000 teams from all over India.

Set up in 2016, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) – NITI Aayog, is the Government of India’s flagship initiative to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country. Starting May 31, AIM organised a nine week-long, digital skills and entrepreneurship bootcamp called ‘ATL Tinkerpreneur’ which focuses on building and honing entrepreneurial skills in young kids.

As part of the challenge, Pratham has created an online project sharing website, which is a tool to learn and explore the fields of Electronics, Programming and IoT Project by any tech enthusiast. The students can refer to the website for projects in the above fields and upload their own too.

In continuation to ATL Tinkerpreneur Bootcamp, he has been selected for I-Venture @ Indian School of Business (in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission – NITI Aayog) — Atal Catalysts @ ISB to refine the digital products and business pitch and to make it market-ready.

Atal Catalysts @ ISB will be a 5-week mentorship programme interspersed with Workshop and Master Class sessions. The goal of this mentorship programme will be to make apps, websites ready to be launched in the App Store at the end of 5 weeks. Wherein during the 5 weeks, exceptional Mentors from the prestigious Indian School of Business (Ranked #1 in India and #23 in the world in The Financial Times Global MBA rankings 2021) will be mapped to the student team for mentoring.