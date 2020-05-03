Excise officials check liquor inventory in Mysuru

May 3, 2020

Standalone wine stores, MSIL outlets to open tomorrow

Shops permitted to sell liquor between 9 am and 7 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: Dry days are finally set to end as Mysuru (like rest of Karnataka) will conditionally re-open standalone liquor stores from tomorrow (May 4). Only CL-2 (retail shops) and CL-11C (State-run retail shops such as MSIL) will be open besides depots of the Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd.

Malls and supermarkets cannot commence sales, the order issued by State Excise Commissioner M. Lokesh stated yesterday. Liquor sale is allowed only in areas that are outside COVID-19 Containment Zones. Shops have been allowed to sell liquor between 9 am and 7 pm. Only parcel service is open and sit-in sessions and over-the-counter drinking have been banned.

The decision to open liquor stores brings a sense of relief to cash-starved Karnataka that has faced an acute fund crunch. From Mysuru alone, the State gets a revenue of Rs. 2.5 crore per day out of liquor sales.

Picture shows a vendor displaying empty liquor boxes as officials note down the details.

Complaints of bootlegging

Preparing for tomorrow’s sale, the State Government has ordered the audit of inventory of nearly 10,000 liquor vending outlets in the State. Accordingly, the stock checking began at all liquor stores in Mysuru this morning.

The checking of stocks comes amidst complaints of bootlegging, sale of liquor at a premium and a number of thefts reported by wine store owners during the lockdown. Teams of Excise Department officials visited each of the 182 wine stores and 35 MSIL outlets and checked the inventory including empty boxes.

Complaints have been received about licence holders transporting liquor despite the premises being sealed and also illegally selling the liquor. “It is now imperative to check the current inventory against the stock that existed before the liquor sale ban came into force to ensure that the licence holder has not illegally sold the stock,” officials said.

People crowd in front of shops

Department officials ensured that the seal on the outlets is intact and took an inventory of Indian Made Liquor (IML), beer and wine stock in the outlets and investigated if there are any discrepancies in the stocks.

As the Excise officials opened the wine stores to check stocks, eager people crowded in front of the shops assuming that it was open for sales. At some places and localities in city, officials had a tough time in telling the crowd that the sales will begin only tomorrow. Some residents like in Siddappa Square requested the officials not to open the stores till May 17.

13 Flying Squads

Mysuru Excise Deputy Commissioner K.S. Murali told ‘Star of Mysore’ that they have divided Mysuru district into 10 Zones (three Zones for Mysuru Taluk and one Zone each for other Taluks) and 13 Flying Squads have been formed to check illegal sale and to ensure that stores are opened and closed on time. “We will not allow sit-in sessions and over-the-counter drinking and violators will face action,” he said.

Meanwhile, some wine shop owners said that the audit of inventory will create confusion among licence-holders. “We have already suffered for more than 40 days and this would create anxieties. Most liquor outlets closed abruptly and book of accounts had not been updated. Many licence-holders may not even know exact stocks available,” they said.