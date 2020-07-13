No total lockdown in Mysuru District: DC

July 13, 2020

Only certain areas of Narasimharaja Constituency will be sealed down

Decision today evening after meeting with elected representatives, religious leaders

Mysore/Mysuru: Ending speculations of a total lockdown in Mysuru due to rising cases of death and COVID-19 infections, the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has clarified that there will be no complete lockdown in Mysuru District.

The DC told Star of Mysore this afternoon that a full lockdown in Mysuru will not be implemented as there is no need for it. This has been conveyed to Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa during a video conference this morning.

The State Government on Saturday announced a complete lockdown in Urban and Rural Districts of Bengaluru from July 14 to 22 in a bid to contain the rapid surge in COVID cases and deaths. The CM held a video conference with DCs from all districts, following which the Government would decide whether to extend the lockdown to other districts.

“During the meeting, I have conveyed to the CM that there has been a rise in COVID cases and deaths only in Narasimharaja Constituency in Mysuru and as such, there is no necessity of a complete lockdown in the District like it has been done in Bengaluru Urban and Rural. Only certain areas in Narasimharaja will be sealed down from Wednesday, July 15 and this will be discussed at a meeting of MLAs, MP and other elected representatives, religious leaders Police and Health Department officials. The meeting will be held at 4 pm today,” he said.

The modalities of lockdown, the areas and Mysuru City Corporation Wards that need to be sealed down and the lockdown duration will be decided during the meeting. “The decision, areas to be locked down, duration of lockdown and other guidelines will be conveyed to the media after the meeting, Abhiram G. Sankar said.

Use Rapid Antigen Kits: CM

During the meeting, the DCs were told to make use of Rapid Antigen kits to test patients if they are COVID positive or negative. Over one lakh kits have been procured and will be supplied to all districts depending on the severity of the cases, the CM said. Mysuru will get 2,200 kits.

The Chief Minister told the DCs that nowhere he (CM) has mentioned that there will be a total lockdown. “The Deputy Commissioners have the authority to decide locally depending on the situation. Also, steps must be taken to prevent patients from dying and community spread. If there is a need for a lockdown, the DCs must enforce it strictly giving no room for violation,” the CM told the DCs.

Hospitals cannot deny treatment

More and more testing must be undertaken in the containment zones and the Rapid Antigen Kits will help in getting quick results, the CM noted. If there is a shortage of doctors and health workers a six-month temporary appointments can be made. “Private hospitals cannot deny treatment to non-COVID patients and the DCs must ensure that such hospitals are listed out so that their licences can be cancelled. Just because a patient does not have a COVID-negative certificate, treatment cannot be denied,” the CM directed.