No total lockdown in Mysuru District: DC

- Only certain areas of Narasimharaja Constituency will be sealed down
- Decision today evening after meeting with elected representatives, religious leaders
Mysore/Mysuru: Ending speculations of a total lockdown in Mysuru due to rising cases of death and COVID-19 infections, the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has clarified that there will be no complete lockdown in Mysuru District.
The DC told Star of Mysore this afternoon that a full lockdown in Mysuru will not be implemented as there is no need for it. This has been conveyed to Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa during a video conference this morning.
The State Government on Saturday announced a complete lockdown in Urban and Rural Districts of Bengaluru from July 14 to 22 in a bid to contain the rapid surge in COVID cases and deaths. The CM held a video conference with DCs from all districts, following which the Government would decide whether to extend the lockdown to other districts.
“During the meeting, I have conveyed to the CM that there has been a rise in COVID cases and deaths only in Narasimharaja Constituency in Mysuru and as such, there is no necessity of a complete lockdown in the District like it has been done in Bengaluru Urban and Rural. Only certain areas in Narasimharaja will be sealed down from Wednesday, July 15 and this will be discussed at a meeting of MLAs, MP and other elected representatives, religious leaders Police and Health Department officials. The meeting will be held at 4 pm today,” he said.
The modalities of lockdown, the areas and Mysuru City Corporation Wards that need to be sealed down and the lockdown duration will be decided during the meeting. “The decision, areas to be locked down, duration of lockdown and other guidelines will be conveyed to the media after the meeting, Abhiram G. Sankar said.
Use Rapid Antigen Kits: CM
During the meeting, the DCs were told to make use of Rapid Antigen kits to test patients if they are COVID positive or negative. Over one lakh kits have been procured and will be supplied to all districts depending on the severity of the cases, the CM said. Mysuru will get 2,200 kits.
The Chief Minister told the DCs that nowhere he (CM) has mentioned that there will be a total lockdown. “The Deputy Commissioners have the authority to decide locally depending on the situation. Also, steps must be taken to prevent patients from dying and community spread. If there is a need for a lockdown, the DCs must enforce it strictly giving no room for violation,” the CM told the DCs.
Hospitals cannot deny treatment
More and more testing must be undertaken in the containment zones and the Rapid Antigen Kits will help in getting quick results, the CM noted. If there is a shortage of doctors and health workers a six-month temporary appointments can be made. “Private hospitals cannot deny treatment to non-COVID patients and the DCs must ensure that such hospitals are listed out so that their licences can be cancelled. Just because a patient does not have a COVID-negative certificate, treatment cannot be denied,” the CM directed.
This DC would have known that there is a huge rush for people to leave Bengaluru to escape from that Virus city to Mysuru. He is deluded that he can control the spread of this Virus after these people infect the locals.
When I was appreciating that this DC is doing things reasonably right, He drops the clanger than he will not lockdown and lockout the City for outsiders, even if their homes are in the City, coming in. There is already hundreds of those wo are escaping Bengaluru, surely many of them will have been infected considering the spread of Virus there, and they will infect further number of people in Mysuru.
If this DC is unable to control the spread of the Virus, the district minister will wash his hands off, and this DC will be transferred as the Mangaluru Harbour administrator, in charge of fish exports, which means overseeing the counting of dead fish and dried fish crates and loading them into ships- a smelling environment!
Consider the +ve cases and death in mysore from past one week lock down is required for mysore at least 10 days to save the life.