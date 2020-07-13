Lockdown: Hundreds leave Bengaluru for Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government’s decision to impose lockdown from July 14 evening to 22 and a surging number of COVID-19 positive cases in Bengaluru has forced people to go back to their native places.
On the morning of July 13, a large number of vehicles piled up at toll gates at Bengaluru’s borders. There was a heavy rush of vehicles near Columbia Asia Hospital Junction in Mysuru as many people left Bengaluru early in the morning. There were hundreds of four wheelers waiting in the line to cross over to Mysuru and this resulted in traffic jams.
People were also seen travelling in tempos carrying their household goods and two-wheelers. People are also hiring taxis to reach their hometown. Inter district services of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) too received higher ridership. To ferry home those who want to leave Bengaluru before the one-week lockdown comes into effect, the KSRTC will run 1,600 additional buses from Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday.
Bengaluru the citadel of IT techies and IT coolies is a Civid-19 cesspit The report does not say, these people leaving Bengaluru should carry a Civid-19 negative certificate to let into Mysuru. Though Mysuru is registering the cases of Virus, these are small compared to what is happening in Bengaluru. Mysoreans should really worry for their health when these many come in , even if it is their home city.
Have the authorities gone mad or what? Letting in hundreds of people, who could be infected, into Mysore will be a disaster. Abhiram should look into this matter immediately and take action otherwise he should take the complete blame when Mysore will become another Punem
The citadel of IT has crumbled. If I a great expertise in Chitradurg and can get the job done remote, why will I ask the expert to come and live in Bengaluru and live a uncomfortable life when can work from comfort of my home. Very soon the IT parks will be haunted parks. Be prepared
@Mann Ki Baat!!- You refer to IT programmers as IT Coolies? So much for dignity of labor! Such narrow minded people seem to be on the forefront of this comments section criticizing everybody about every thing?! Or is it the jealousy that is working which hates anybody who makes an honest living! I once saw a dirty beggar insulting a handicapped person who was operating a telephone booth making a living by his hard work . The beggar was so arrogant and saying that begging is better than doing such menial jobs as he makes more money! This is on the same lines! Such mentally inferior ,disgusting and narrow minded people are commenting on everything!! I cant believe such people exist in 2020! that is how British treated Indians!
the yeddi govt must have imposed no travels to bangaloreans and bangalore current residents , they cant be carrying corona with them , they are bound to be super spreaders.where is his measure of controlling covid 19 for the state >>??? ; every rule , law that they bring in they must prevent peoples’ movements from corona spiked areas , this reaction is observed in the country since last couple of months , have brains ! the ITs are good at making print outs , don’t believe in what they carry with them , let them be quarantined at entry to mysore or other places like the villages have imposed and test them to full … else we will see uncontrollable rampant spike in mysore v soon , as they are bound to disperse within the mysore city wards universally .
in the name of controlling covid 19 in one region , the law and curfews and lockdowns must also now control peoples movements in that spiked up local region and shut its borders , u are instead flooding covid 19 to areas wherein locals have taken umpteen interest with district administrators to keep the spread to limits . i pray
OK, good. Virus is circulating in Mysore now. Where are the intellectuals defended allowing people from foreign returned virus carriers, allowing other states people to Karnataka. Indian governance(Irrespective of party, because i know there are boot lickers of the political parties who will bumbard with justifications.) is such a case study on messing things, It is study for university/other countries how not to mess the governance and how not to make citizens life hell. Here the responsibilities lies also for Citizens, but unfortunately, in India, Citizens, politicians, bureaucrats go hand in hand.
The next move would be after unlocking bangalore on 22 June, Mysore and other districts will be locked. The joke of sheer governance never ends.
Mysore DC and concerned authorities must check each and every vehicle and passengers coming from Bangalore to Mysore. Each and every person who comes from Bangalore must be home quarantined. Even I have many family members who reside in Bangalore, if they want to come then they must go for quarantine. Even transport vehicle drivers must be in quarantine.
Sridhar Why are they called IT coolies? Just think about it and then put your finders on the keyboard, after exercise your brain, if you have one. Your spelling of Labour indicates, you are an IT Coolie with a H1B visa!
IT coolies are the term Americans used when the likes of you swamped US, lured by Indian forms there.
Correction\;”Indian firms”
@Mann Ki Baat!! You SOB! Bastard! I did not want to use this language until I was absolutely sure you deserved it! Now, Can’t find anybody who deserve it better! I wonder why such stupid assholes are not shot dead on the street like a rabid dog! This one must be born out of a gutter loin!