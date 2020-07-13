Lockdown: Hundreds leave Bengaluru for Mysuru

July 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government’s decision to impose lockdown from July 14 evening to 22 and a surging number of COVID-19 positive cases in Bengaluru has forced people to go back to their native places.

On the morning of July 13, a large number of vehicles piled up at toll gates at Bengaluru’s borders. There was a heavy rush of vehicles near Columbia Asia Hospital Junction in Mysuru as many people left Bengaluru early in the morning. There were hundreds of four wheelers waiting in the line to cross over to Mysuru and this resulted in traffic jams.

People were also seen travelling in tempos carrying their household goods and two-wheelers. People are also hiring taxis to reach their hometown. Inter district services of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) too received higher ridership. To ferry home those who want to leave Bengaluru before the one-week lockdown comes into effect, the KSRTC will run 1,600 additional buses from Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday.