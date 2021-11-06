Experience the ‘Sound of Happyness’ at Forum Centre City Mall

November 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Deepavali, Forum Centre City Mall is giving everyone a grand experience of the ‘Sound of Happyness’ décor to celebrate the day with much fun and fervour.

This year at Nexus Malls’ portfolio of malls, patrons can also contribute and add to the ‘Sound of Happyness’ by purchasing bells and adding to a noble cause. The proceeds from the contribution will directly go to an NGO aiding the kin of those who lost their battle to COVID over the last 18 months.

Inspired by the majestic bell at temples, through its theme, the Mall will bring the feel of spirituality, positivity and the blessing of Gods and Goddesses. It is believed that deities remain manifested in temples where bells are rung.

The theme will also highlight the interesting significance of each part of the bell. The sound of the bell is considered auspicious which welcomes divinity and dispels evil. The sound of the bell is said to disengage the mind from ongoing thoughts thus making the mind more receptive. Bell ringing during prayer is said to help in controlling the ever-wandering mind and focusing on the deity.