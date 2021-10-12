Extend illumination by 10 days, demand city businessmen

October 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru has urged the Government to extend the Dasara illumination of Mysuru city by another 10 days instead of ending it on Oct. 15, soon after the conclusion of Vijayadashami procession inside the Palace.

The office-bearers of the Federation stated that this time, the CESC has done a good job of illuminating over 100-km surroundings of Mysuru and this illumination is attracting thousands of tourists.

The Federation, while appreciating Government’s efforts, urged to extend the illumination by another 10 days so that the tourism and hospitality sector continue to get guest bookings even after Dasara.

They also pointed out that extending the illumination by 10 more days would help tourists admire the illumination and beauty of Mysuru’s landmarks, an experience that has been hampered by incessant rains in the past week.