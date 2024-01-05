Extension unlikely as additional Rs. 30 lakh is needed for 15 days

January 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: It is most likely that the Dasara Exhibition will conclude on Jan. 12 as per schedule, as informed by sources to Star of Mysore this morning. The extension of the exhibition for additional 15 days is estimated to require an extra Rs. 30 lakh.

Following the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) seeking an extension, the State Government requested a cost estimate, and the KEA CEO responded indicating the need for Rs. 30 lakh.

Exploring potential solutions, the KEA and the State Government considered approaching Fun World and Resort India Pvt. Ltd., the company that secured the tender to organise the exhibition for Rs. 11.52 crore, to cover the required Rs. 30 lakh for the extension. However, Fun World declined the request, citing financial losses incurred due to the State Government’s last-minute decision to scale down the grand Dasara celebrations.

The initial tender amount of Rs. 11.52 crore was based on the anticipation of a lavish Dasara, but with the Government’s decision to reduce the festivities, Fun World experienced financial setbacks, leading to its inability to contribute Rs. 30 lakh, sources added.