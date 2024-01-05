Extension unlikely as additional Rs. 30 lakh is needed for 15 days
News

Extension unlikely as additional Rs. 30 lakh is needed for 15 days

January 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: It is most likely that the Dasara Exhibition will conclude on Jan. 12 as per schedule, as informed by sources to Star of Mysore this morning. The extension of the exhibition for additional 15 days is estimated to require an extra Rs. 30 lakh.

Following the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) seeking an extension, the State Government requested a cost estimate, and the KEA CEO responded indicating the need for Rs. 30 lakh.

Exploring potential solutions, the KEA and the State Government considered approaching Fun World and Resort India Pvt. Ltd., the company that secured the tender to organise the exhibition for Rs. 11.52 crore, to cover the required Rs. 30 lakh for the extension. However, Fun World declined the request, citing financial losses incurred due to the State Government’s last-minute decision to scale down the grand Dasara celebrations.

The initial tender amount of Rs. 11.52 crore was based on the anticipation of a lavish Dasara, but with the Government’s decision to reduce the festivities, Fun World experienced financial setbacks, leading to its inability to contribute Rs. 30 lakh, sources added.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching