Faking accidents and extorting money: Mysuru man arrested in Bengaluru after bail

August 26, 2024

First arrest in Mysuru on Sept. 12, 2023; secures bail the very next day

Eight cases against him — 3 in Mysuru, 2 in Mandya and 3 in Bengaluru

Mysore/Mysuru: A habitual offender from Mysuru, notorious for faking accidents and extorting money from unsuspecting victims, was arrested by Jayanagar Police in Bengaluru yesterday.

The man was previously arrested on Sept. 12, 2023, by Kuvempunagar Police in Mysuru for a similar crime. However, he managed to secure bail the very next day and resumed his criminal activities, leading to his arrest in Bengaluru on Aug. 25, 2024.

The accused is Jameel Khan, 29, according to Jayanagar Police. He is a resident of Rajendra Nagar (Kesare), Mysuru.

The Police reported that he faces eight cases of faking accidents and extorting money — one in Yelwal, two cases in Kuvempunagar under the Mysuru Police jurisdiction, two cases in Mandya (Krishna Raja Sagar and Srirangapatna) and three cases in Bengaluru (Jayanagar, Chamarajpet and Basavanagudi Police Station limits).

On June 14 this year, Jameel Khan approached Prasad Kuduva near Cool Joint in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, falsely alleging that Kuduva’s car had grazed his scooter in Jayanagar 4th Block. Khan staged the incident, forcing Kuduva to transfer Rs. 30,000 online and provide Rs. 300 in cash before fleeing the scene.

Following Kuduva’s complaint, the Police used CCTV footage and bank account details to track Jameel Khan. After monitoring his activities for over 20 days, they arrested him. Police revealed that Khan would stay in lodges and visit bars throughout the city, spending the extorted money until he found his next target.

Mysuru case of 2023

On Sept. 2, 2023 in Mysuru, Jameel Khan targeted 70-year-old B.A. Devaiah, a retired Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) and an ex-serviceman, driving a four-wheeler and then extorted money.

On that day, Devaiah was driving his car on Udayaravi Road in Kuvempunagar when he heard a sound. Accused Jameel, who had deliberately made the noise, began following Devaiah on his scooter. Jameel stopped Devaiah’s car and falsely claimed that Devaiah had hit his bike, causing severe leg injuries to his friend. He demanded Rs. 40,000 for treatment and threatened to gather a crowd and assault Devaiah if the money was not paid.

Unable to provide the cash, Devaiah was coerced by Jameel into withdrawing the amount from an ATM. Despite several failed attempts due to a malfunctioning card, Jameel ultimately managed to obtain Rs. 40,000 from Devaiah. Kuvempunagar Police had arrested Jameel on Sept. 12 after Devaiah filed a complaint.

A water-tight case this time: Police

After Jameel Khan’s arrest, the Jayanagar Police were surprised to discover that he is wanted in eight similar cases across Mysuru, Mandya and Bengaluru. They were further taken aback to find that he had secured bail in the Mysuru case within just one day.

“We have confirmed that he is a habitual offender and a threat to society. We monitored his activities for over 20 days before arresting him, ensuring we had electronic evidence. We also coordinated with the Mysuru Police to build a strong case to prevent him from obtaining bail this time,” a Police officer from Jayanagar told Star of Mysore.

“We have also informed the Police IT division, which maintains the digitised records of all crime cases in Karnataka, about the accused. This ensures that his criminal activities are properly documented and integrated into the State’s digital crime database, allowing for better tracking & coordination across different Police jurisdictions,” they added.