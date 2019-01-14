Farmer commits suicide

Hunsur: A 42-year-old farmer of Honnenahalli, Hanagod taluk in Hunsur, who had attempted suicide by consuming pesticides at his field on Saturday as he was unable to repay the loans taken from various Banks and private finance firms, breathed his last at K.R. Hospital in Mysuru yesterday.

The deceased farmer is Ashwath, son of Venkatesh Gowda.

Ashwath, who owned about 3.30 acre agriculture land in the village, had reportedly taken Rs.6 lakh loan from Indian Overseas Bank, Rs.29,000 from Ujjivan Finance, Rs.30,000 each from Dhanalakshmi Finance and Syndicate Bank and more than Rs.3 lakh from private financiers to grow tobacco, according to family members.

But due to crop loss and finding no other way to repay loans, Ashwath allegedly consumed pesticides in his field on Saturday. Ashwath’s wife Suma and his father, who saw Ashwath writhing in pain, rushed him to Hunsur General Hospital and later shifted him to K.R. Hospital, where Ashwath died at about 3.30 am on Sunday. He leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

Post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to his family members. Based on the complaint lodged by Suma, Hunsur Rural Police have registered a case in this regard.

