Dr. Balasubramaniam to speak in Berlin
News

Mysuru: Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, Founder and Chairman of Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement, will be delivering a talk at the international seminar organised by the Indian Consulate at Berlin, Germany and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). He will be speaking on ‘Good Governance – How Innovative Approaches can really make a difference: The Indian Experience’ on Jan.16.

He will be representing the country in this seminar and is also expected to speak on the same subject in a similar seminar in London next month.

January 14, 2019

