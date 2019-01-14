Dr. Balasubramaniam to speak in Berlin

Mysuru: Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, Founder and Chairman of Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement, will be delivering a talk at the international seminar organised by the Indian Consulate at Berlin, Germany and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). He will be speaking on ‘Good Governance – How Innovative Approaches can really make a difference: The Indian Experience’ on Jan.16.

He will be representing the country in this seminar and is also expected to speak on the same subject in a similar seminar in London next month.

