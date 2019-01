Mysuru: K. Siyya Poovaiah, a 6th std. student of Christ Public School, Bogadi, has secured 2nd place in the State-level Inter-School Yogasana Competition-2019 conducted by Sri Brahmashree Narayana Guru Yoga Mandira at Chikkamaniketana Kalyana Mantap in Kuvempunagar here recently while S. Hamsini, a 4th std. student has secured 7th place in the competition under different categories.

They are trained by C.L. Rudresh, a National Yoga Champion, since six months.