Mysuru: NCC Air Wing Cadets of SBRR Mahajana First Grade College, Jayalakshmipuram, of the Karnataka and Goa NCC Directorate, took part in All India Trekking Expeditions held recently. Cadets K.C. Raghu and Kruthin U. Kashyap took part in the expedition at NCC Nagar, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

Two other Cadets Panya Chakku and Tswang Dorjey Revato took part in the trekking expedition at Belagavi.

Around 500 Cadets took part in each of the expeditions.