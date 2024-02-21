Fashion splash at Samridhi

February 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Samridhi is organising a fashion extravaganza with some of the best designers across India on Feb. 23 and 24 at Hotel Quorum in city from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm.

Sakhi by the Chandra’s bring a collection of sarees and jewellery for every generation with its timeless appeal.

Olives and Gold present Bags for men and women that are fashionable and sustainable. Kashvi Creations will have a new collection of dresses in bright colours, sleek cuts and snazzy prints. Get ready to be swept away by the chic kurta’s by Kurtinest.

Elevate your wardrobe with vibrant hues and classic cuts by Laxmi Creation. Discover a treasure trove of exquisite jewellery by Esma Jewellers. Indulge your senses and elevate your style with Hair Accessories by Simran’s Collection.

VIMA DILIP will charm you with eccentric colour palette while MITAKSHARA will display sarees crafted with grace and elegance. Safetypinz have an exquisite collection of Banarasi Sarees and Dupattas.

MALPARAR will present exquisite jewellery. Vedic Beauty will display natural home made cosmetics. Dream Studio will present alluring Bed Linen. Kessariya Dor will present Indo Western dresses and tunics.

Mysore’s own Kalpana Nandi of Red Carpet Boutique will display her timeless collection of sarees and dresses. Home Decor, Luknowi Kurtis, Coffee products, Resin Art, Home Accessories and much more will add to the Glitz and Glamour of Samridhi, says organiser Geeta Patel.