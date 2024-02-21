Ramakrishna Vidyashala Principal S. Balaji feted ahead of his retirement

February 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: S. Balaji, Principal of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala at Yadavagiri in the city, was warmly felicitated ahead of his retirement on superannuation at this month end, during a programme organised at the Vidyashala premises recently.

Speaking on the occasion, former University of Mysore and KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.S. Rangappa, who was a ‘Guru’ of the retiring Principal, lauded Balaji for his discipline, commitment and efficiency.

Pointing out that the Vidyashala recorded cent percent results in SSLC and PUC exams in 22 out of the 25 years of service of Balaji as Principal, Prof. Rangappa said that the Vidyashala hit fame across the State during Balaji’s stint in office as the Principal.

Balaji served the Ramakrishna Vidyashala for 34 years, with 9 years as a teacher and 25 years as its Principal. He has bagged many awards and prizes during his service, including the prestigious ‘Chandana Shri’ State-level award and ‘Best Principal’ award.

Sri Ramakrishna Ashram Swamijis, the teaching and non-teaching faculty of the Vidyashala and the students were all praise for the dedicated service of Balaji.

Mysuru Sri Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji, Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala Correspondent Yukteshanandaji, Mahipalanandaji, Vidyashala’s Principal Designate – T.K. Chandrashekar, senior faculty S.P. Suresh, K.S. Murugesh, C. Srinivas Babu, teachers Vidwan G. Chandrashekar, G.N. Manohar, Saragur Mahesh, PU College lecturer A. Sudhindra Hebbar, Vidyashala Alumni Association Vice-President Parthasarathy and others were present.