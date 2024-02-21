15th anniversary celebrations: Cauvery Heart and Multispeciality Hospital launches new health packages

February 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Cauvery Heart and Multispeciality Hospital, Mysuru, celebrated its 15th anniversary in city on Feb. 14.

Started in the year 2009, Cauvery Hospital has served Mysuru and its nearby areas by performing over 25,000 Surgical procedures, 22,000-plus cardiac procedures and 3,000-plus Cardio-thoracic Surgeries.

NABH and DNB accredited Institute, Cauvery Hospital is a 200-bedded Multispeciality tertiary care hospital right in the heart of the Mysuru city.

In a commitment to advancing medical training and enhancing emergency care capabilities and as part of its 15th anniversary celebrations, the Hospital conducted a two-day Continuing Medical Education (CME) and Workshop on Resuscitation, titled “Revivev-2.0”

This comprehensive event held on Feb. 14 and 15 was organised in association with the Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists, Mysuru City Branch and featured essential courses on Resuscitation as per Indian Resuscitation Council Federation guidelines.

Cauvery Heart and Multispeciality Hospital is the only recognised hospital in Mysuru to conduct these courses via which over 80 post-graduates from various institutions in the city are getting benefited.

To mark the anniversary celebrations, Dr. G.R. Chandrashekhar, Chairman, Cauvery Heart and Multispeciality Hospital also inaugurated many new health packages at very affordable prices to the people of Mysuru and nearby areas.

With the launch of these health packages, patients can avail all necessary tests and consultation services without any inconvenience.