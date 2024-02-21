JSS STU to host ‘Yuva Bimba 2024’

February 21, 2024

The 5-day Inter-Varsity Southeast Zone Youth Fest to be inaugurated tomorrow in the presence of noted playback singer Vijay Prakash

Mysore/Mysuru: JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), is set to host the 37th Inter-University Southeast Zone Youth Festival, ‘Yuva Bimba 2024,’ from Feb. 22 to 26 at the JSS STU campus.

The Festival will feature competitions in dance, music, literary events, theatre and fine arts, taking place across six stages / auditoriums within the JSS STU campus.

This five-day cultural extravaganza boasts the participation of around 1,250 students from diverse Universities in Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Marking its debut in Mysuru, this youth festival aims to instil a sense of pride in Indian culture and foster awareness of youth identity. It provides an unprecedented opportunity for students from diverse cultural backgrounds to immerse themselves in Mysuru’s rich cultural heritage.

Moreover, it facilitates cultural exchange and interaction among University students, made possible by the visionary leadership of JSS Mahavidyapeetha. The grand inauguration is scheduled for Feb. 22 at 11 am at the central stage on the football grounds of JSS STU. Renowned playback singer and music director R. Vijay Prakash will be the chief guest and the event will be presided over by Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha.

Guests of honour include Dr. Baljith Singh Sekhon, Joint Secretary, AIU and Dr. B. Suresh, Pro-Chancellor, JSS AHER and Director, Technical Education Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha.

The inauguration welcome speech will be delivered by Vice-Chancellor of JSS STU, Dr. A.N. Santosh Kumar. The inauguration ceremony will be attended by the Registrar, Principal (in-charge), Deans, University officers of JSS STU and also Convener and Organising Secretary of Yuva Bimba.

The event will also feature a grand “cultural procession” at 3.30 pm on the same day, showcasing participants in their cultural attires, regional dances and music forms — reminiscent of a mini Dasara cultural procession.

The festival will conclude with a valedictory ceremony on Feb. 26 at 10.30 am at the central stage of JSS STU.

Winners of the competitions will be honoured with trophies and medals.