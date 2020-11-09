FASTags mandatory for all four-wheelers from Jan.1

November 9, 2020

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made FASTag mandatory for all types of four-wheelers, with effect from Jan.1, 2021.

FASTag is a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid account linked to it.

It is affixed on the windscreen of vehicles, enabling them to drive through toll plazas, without stopping for cash transactions.

In an order dated Nov.6, 2020, the Ministry has issued a notification mandating FASTag usage from Jan.1, 2021 also in old vehicles, that is, M and N category of four-wheelers sold before Dec.1, 2017, through amendments in CMVR (Central Motor Vehicle Rules), 1989.

It has been further mandated that a valid FASTag is mandatory while getting a new third party insurance through an amendment in FORM 51 (Certificate of Insurance), wherein the details of FASTag ID will be captured. This shall be applicable with effect from April 1, 2021.

This notification is a major step for ensuring that the payment of fees be 100 percent through electronic means only at Toll Plazas and that the vehicles pass seamlessly through the Toll Plazas. This system ensures that there is no waiting time for vehicles at the Plazas and also would save on fuel.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is taking steps for ensuring the availability of FASTag at multiple channels through physical locations and also through online mechanism so that the citizens are able to have them affixed on their vehicles within the next two months.