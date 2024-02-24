Fate of new Varsities to be decided on Feb. 27

February 24, 2024

Higher Education Minister to hold meeting with VCs; to discuss scrapping of NEP-2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst administrative challenges and financial constraints faced by newly established Universities initiated by the previous Government, Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar has called for a meeting of Vice-Chancellors (VCs) from all State-run Universities in Bengaluru on Feb. 27. Agenda includes discussions on various issues plaguing these Universities.

The meeting will primarily address the feasibility of merging districts formerly under the jurisdiction of older universities, abolishing district-wise universities, and reconsidering the National Education Policy – 2020 (NEP-2020) introduced by the previous BJP Government in favour of retaining the State Education Policy (SEP).

Additionally, the agenda will cover updates to syllabi to align with contemporary advancements, the recruitment of faculty and staff to fill vacant positions, deliberations on the status of contract employees, financial and administrative challenges faced by universities, strategies for university development through increased funding and fostering research initiatives, among other pertinent matters concerning university operations. The previous BJP Government had established many new Universities across the State on a District-wise basis, in order to reach out higher education and skill-based education to all sections of the society.

Accordingly, the Government bifurcated Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar Districts from the century old University of Mysore (UoM) and established new Universities in each of these districts. Having lost control over colleges in these three districts due to detachment, the UoM had to face financial, administrative and other challenges as its revenues fell sharply.