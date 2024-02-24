Human Milk Bank at city’s Cheluvamba Hospital soon

February 24, 2024

Expected to aid healthy growth of pre-term babies by feeding processed breast milk

Mysore/Mysuru: A Human Milk Bank, soon set to be established at Cheluvamba Hospital for Women and Children in the city, aims to provide a crucial lifeline for pre-term babies.

In Mysuru district, where approximately 22 to 25 percent of births are pre-term, many infants lack the strength to consume their mother’s breast milk. Additionally, mothers of pre-term babies often produce insufficient milk. The Human Milk Bank will offer a solution by providing protein-rich breast milk as a preferable alternative to milk powder for these vulnerable infants.

This follows the recent budgetary announcement of the State Government to open Human Milk Bank and the Department of Medical Education has instructed the districts having Medical Colleges to identify a suitable place to set up the Milk Bank.

For now, in Mysuru, it is being mulled to open the Milk Bank at Cheluvamba Hospital premises and the place near Labour Ward and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) have been inspected and one among them will be finalised to execute the plan.

A proposal will be submitted to Government in this regard, following which the Milk Bank will start functioning shortly, said Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Medical Superintendent of Cheluvamba Hospital.

Earlier chance lost

If all had gone well, Cheluvamba Hospital would be having the credit of setting up the State’s first Human Milk Bank two years back. But the hospital missed the opportunity for various reasons, even though the Medical Education Department had made preparations on these lines.

Vani Vilas Women and Children Hospital in Bengaluru lapped up the opportunity. Now, the second unit of Milk Bank has been allotted to Mysuru and a detailed proposal including the estimate will be submitted, it is said.

Surplus milk to be stored

Premature babies often struggle with inadequate weight and energy levels, making it challenging for them to nurse effectively. These infants require specialised care in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to gradually transition to milk consumption. However, mothers of premature babies may face challenges in producing sufficient breast milk, necessitating the use of expensive powdered milk alternatives.

For infants born in the seventh month of pregnancy, breast milk is crucial for their nutrition during the first one to two months of life. In cases where mothers who deliver babies normally produce surplus milk, storing this milk becomes invaluable for feeding pre-term infants in need.

The Human Milk Bank will operate similarly to a Blood Bank, raising awareness among mothers with newborns about milk donation. Stringent screening processes will ensure that milk is collected only from healthy donors, with thorough testing conducted beforehand.

Experienced staff will oversee the processing and storage of donated milk at various stages.

Private hospitals may also access the Milk Bank’s services, provided they meet specified criteria. Overall, the establishment of the milk bank promises to significantly enhance the health and development of premature babies by providing them with a vital source of nutrition.