‘Fear of losing polls triggering  attacks on BJP workers’

April 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing the ruling Congress in the State of assaulting BJP workers out of fear of losing the Lok Sabha polls, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said that the Congress Government is getting frustrated with the voters’ good response to the BJP as the poll date nears.

Addressing a press meet after inducting KPCC General Secretary Gurupadaswamy and his supporters to BJP at the party office in Chamarajapuram here yesterday, Vijayendra strongly condemned the attack on BJP workers in Bangalore Rural Constituency, which has become a high stakes battle between the Congress and the BJP.

Accusing the Congress of giving benefits on one hand and taking them back in the other, he said the BJP-JD(S) workers would not be cowed down by Congress party’s attacks.

Responding to Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar’s allegation that former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy had resorted to phone-tapping of Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer, Vijayendra said that Shivakumar has made this allegation out of frustration.

Noting that the people of the State are closely watching the statements of political leaders in the run up to the LS polls, he asserted that the BJP-JD(S) coalition would win the most number of seats in the State.

PM Modi to address rally in city on Apr. 14

Continuing, Vijayendra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a massive rally at Maharaja’s College grounds in city at 4 pm on Apr. 14.

Lakhs of people from across Mysuru-Kodagu, Mandya and Chamarajanagar LS Constituencies will be taking part.

Pointing out that the PM’s rally is surely going to increase the margin of victory of the coalition candidates, he said that veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa, former CM and Mandya coalition candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy and a host of other leaders from both the parties will attend rally.

Earlier, KPCC General Secretary Gurupadaswamy, Sevadal leader C. Ranganath, former Corporator Rathnamma Shantaveerendraswamy, Congress leaders Y.J. Naveen Kumar, Bettaiah, Ashok, Ganesh Hunsur, D.M. Lavakumar, B. Rajanna, T. Shankar Thimmegowda, K. Rajashekar and others joined the BJP.

City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra, District (Rural) President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha candidate S. Balaraj, former MLA & BJP Chamarajanagar President C.S. Niranjan Kumar, former MLC Siddaraju, leaders Jayaprakash, Arunkumar Gowda, Mohan, Cable Mahesh, State BJP Minorities Morcha President Dr. Anil Thomas and others were present.