Feels like coming home: Vyshak Vijaykumar 

June 20, 2026

Mysore Warriors have a new captain in Vyshak Vijaykumar, who has spearheaded Karnataka’s pace attack alongside Prasidh Krishna across all formats.

Having represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and, more recently, Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Vyshak has gained valuable experience over the years and is regarded as one of the State’s leading pacers.

Ahead of Mysore Warriors’ opening Maharaja Trophy clash against Shivamogga Yodhas at SDNR Wadiyar Stadium, Star of Mysore caught up with Vyshak Vijaykumar to discuss his return to the franchise, leadership responsibilities and expectations for the season.

Star of Mysore (SOM): How does it feel to be back with the Mysore Warriors?

Vyshak: I am really happy to be back. I started my Maharaja Trophy journey with this team when I was just 16 years old. It feels like coming home and I am very excited.

SOM: This year, Mysore Warriors have a new-look team. What is your opinion?

Vyshak: We have a very young side. The players are enthusiastic, as many of them are playing in the tournament for the first time and are eager to express themselves. At the same time, we have experienced players like Manoj Bhandage, Lavish, Ritesh and myself. Karthikeya has also played for India U-19. Overall, we have a good blend of youth and experience.

SOM: How does it feel to be leading Mysore Warriors for the first time?

Vyshak: I have led teams before, including the Karnataka U-16 side and other teams in the Maharaja Trophy. But leading the Mysore Warriors is a different experience and a matter of pride. I am someone who enjoys challenges, so I am really looking forward to it.

SOM: What do you have to say about the team management?

Vyshak: Just as many players dream of playing for RCB in the IPL, players in Karnataka feel the same way about Mysore Warriors in the Maharaja Trophy. The management has been very professional. Whether it is practice facilities or any other requirement, they ensure everything is taken care of. Every player should experience being part of the Mysore Warriors setup.

Moreover, our team owner, Arjun Ranga, spends a lot of time with the team and is always there cheering for the players. Despite his busy schedule, he makes it a point to be with the squad. That is inspiring and a huge morale booster for everyone.

SOM: Being a Mysurean from your maternal side, how does it feel to represent the Mysore Warriors?

Vyshak: Firstly, my mother is very happy that I am part of the Mysore Warriors. I have a lot of relatives in Mysuru. Playing here gives me a similar feeling to what I experienced while representing RCB.

SOM: How do you think your IPL experience will help Mysore Warriors?

Vyshak: When I played for Punjab Kings, our captain, Shreyas Iyer, guided me a lot. I closely observed his captaincy, how he made decisions, interacted with players and built team bonding. I will try to implement whatever I have learned from my IPL experience. As I said, I enjoy challenges, and captaincy is another challenge that I have prepared myself for.