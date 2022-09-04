Felicitation marks Krishna Jayanthi at Ganabharathi

Senior artistes and patrons —(sitting from left) M.L. Krishnaswamy, Vidu. Geetha Ramananda, Vid. Prof. Aravindh Hebbar, Vid. G.S. Ramanujan and Vid. Prof. K. Ramamurthy Rao — who were felicitated by Ganabharathi, Mysuru, on the occasion of Krishna Jayanthi celebrations at Veene Seshanna Bhavan in Kuvempunagar on Aug. 28, are seen with Mysore University Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Ganabharathi Honorary Patron Dr. C.G. Narasimham, President Dr. Rama V. Bennur, Vice-President H.R. Sundhareshan, Secretary Vidu. Kripa Phadke and others. The event was followed by a Bharatanatyam performance by Karnataka Kalasri Satyanarayana Raju and the team.
Just a wastrel event, means nothing for ordinary people.
If this bunch comfortable in living, instead had organised the distribution of free food-better arranged to feed hot meals for the poor and destitute, Lord Krishna would have been happy.
Call them cult, but the ISCKON, indeed does the free lunch distribution for those who need it-often the university students in expensive London, and hence the popular Hare Krishna free lunch-hot , with nutritious rice and dhal, distributed free to these students. Thanks to the Beetle pop group’s George Harrison who donated £20 million for the purpose. He was shunned by the script-quoting parochial practising ignoramus Mathoor Krishmurthy then, who was comfortable in his small circle of friends whose influence was zilch in the English society. Wrong man for the job. But it is nepotism-rich BVB which KM Munshi built!
While the above free lunch, an act which Lord Krishna would have blessed is taking place,, the director of the BVB London Kendra, the son-law of Mathoor Krishnamurthy’, thanks to his practice of nepotism , but always quoting from Bhagavat Geeta, a hypocrite he was, sits in the renovated abandoned church building, not far way, enjoying the fruits of Mathoor’s nepotism. No one in Indian diaspora in England wants to know him.
Similarly the mammoth Swamy Narayan Temple in London , distributed free prasadams to all devotees.
What is the ourpose of these BVB Kendras whether they are in London or Mysore? They are elitist nonsense.
Again the above background, this bunch of hypocrites reward their own, as if that pleases Lord Krinna.
This is the degenerate and morally bankrupt India.
