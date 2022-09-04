Felicitation marks Krishna Jayanthi at Ganabharathi
Photo News

Felicitation marks Krishna Jayanthi at Ganabharathi

September 4, 2022

Senior artistes and patrons —(sitting from left) M.L. Krishnaswamy, Vidu. Geetha Ramananda, Vid. Prof. Aravindh Hebbar, Vid. G.S. Ramanujan and Vid. Prof. K. Ramamurthy Rao — who were felicitated by Ganabharathi, Mysuru, on the occasion of Krishna Jayanthi celebrations at Veene Seshanna Bhavan in Kuvempunagar on Aug. 28, are seen with Mysore University Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Ganabharathi Honorary Patron Dr. C.G. Narasimham, President Dr. Rama V. Bennur, Vice-President H.R. Sundhareshan, Secretary Vidu. Kripa Phadke and others. The event was followed by a Bharatanatyam performance by Karnataka Kalasri Satyanarayana Raju and the team.

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Felicitation marks Krishna Jayanthi at Ganabharathi”

  1. Gautam says:
    September 5, 2022 at 11:59 am

    Just a wastrel event, means nothing for ordinary people.
    If this bunch comfortable in living, instead had organised the distribution of free food-better arranged to feed hot meals for the poor and destitute, Lord Krishna would have been happy.
    Call them cult, but the ISCKON, indeed does the free lunch distribution for those who need it-often the university students in expensive London, and hence the popular Hare Krishna free lunch-hot , with nutritious rice and dhal, distributed free to these students. Thanks to the Beetle pop group’s George Harrison who donated £20 million for the purpose. He was shunned by the script-quoting parochial practising ignoramus Mathoor Krishmurthy then, who was comfortable in his small circle of friends whose influence was zilch in the English society. Wrong man for the job. But it is nepotism-rich BVB which KM Munshi built!
    While the above free lunch, an act which Lord Krishna would have blessed is taking place,, the director of the BVB London Kendra, the son-law of Mathoor Krishnamurthy’, thanks to his practice of nepotism , but always quoting from Bhagavat Geeta, a hypocrite he was, sits in the renovated abandoned church building, not far way, enjoying the fruits of Mathoor’s nepotism. No one in Indian diaspora in England wants to know him.
    Similarly the mammoth Swamy Narayan Temple in London , distributed free prasadams to all devotees.
    What is the ourpose of these BVB Kendras whether they are in London or Mysore? They are elitist nonsense.
    Again the above background, this bunch of hypocrites reward their own, as if that pleases Lord Krinna.
    This is the degenerate and morally bankrupt India.

    Reply
  2. Gautam says:
    September 5, 2022 at 11:59 am

    Just a wastrel event, means nothing for ordinary people.
    If this bunch comfortable in living, instead had organised the distribution of free food-better arranged to feed hot meals for the poor and destitute, Lord Krishna would have been happy.
    Call them cult, but the ISCKON, indeed does the free lunch distribution for those who need it-often the university students in expensive London, and hence the popular Hare Krishna free lunch-hot , with nutritious rice and dhal, distributed free to these students. Thanks to the Beetle pop group’s George Harrison who donated £20 million for the purpose. He was shunned by the script-quoting parochial practising ignoramus Mathoor Krishmurthy then, who was comfortable in his small circle of friends whose influence was zilch in the English society. Wrong man for the job. But it is nepotism-rich BVB which KM Munshi built!
    While the above free lunch, an act which Lord Krishna would have blessed is taking place,, the director of the BVB London Kendra, the son-law of Mathoor Krishnamurthy’, thanks to his practice of nepotism , but always quoting from Bhagavat Geeta, a hypocrite he was, sits in the renovated abandoned church building, not far way, enjoying the fruits of Mathoor’s nepotism. No one in Indian diaspora in England wants to know him.
    Similarly the mammoth Swamy Narayan Temple in London , distributed free prasadams to all devotees.
    What is the ourpose of these BVB Kendras whether they are in London or Mysore? They are elitist nonsense.
    Again the above background, this bunch of hypocrites reward their own, as if that pleases Lord Krinna.
    This is the degenerate and morally bankrupt India.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching