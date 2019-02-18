Fifteen Law Courts shifted to new Complex at Jayanagar

Mysuru: The Malalavadi Court Complex at Jayanagar (behind Apollo BGS Hospitals) was abuzz this morning as fifteen Courts, which hitherto were functioning at the City Law Courts Complex in Chamarajapuram, started functioning at the new Complex.

The Courts which started functioning from the new place from today are as follows:

1. Principal Family Court

2. First Additional Principal Family Court

3. Second Additional Principal Family Court

4. Third Additional Principal Family Court

5. Fourth Additional Principal Family Court

6. Principal Senior Civil Judge & Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court

7. First Additional Senior Civil Judge and CJM Court

8. Second Additional Senior Civil Judge and CJM Court

9. Third Additional Senior Civil Judge and CJM Court

10. Fourth Additional Senior Civil Judge & Judicial Magistrate – First Class (JMFC) Court

11. Second Civil Judge and JMFC Court

12. Additional Second Civil Judge and JMFC Court

13. JMFC, 2nd Court

14. JMFC, 3rd Court

15. JMFC, 4th Court

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge, Mysuru, Suresh K. Vantigodi cut the tape to mark the inauguration of the shifted Courts in the new Complex.

The sprawling Malalavadi Court Complex, which was inaugurated by the then High Court Judge N.K. Patil on Jan.3, 2015, has fire extinguishers, drinking water facilities, adequate two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking space, a canteen, a lush green lawn with a fountain and other civic amenities.

The premises has solar street lights, with separate entry and exit gates. The Court Complex is a five-storeyed structure (G+4) having an underground vehicle parking facility with a concrete ramp.

The premises also has a separate ADR (Alternative Disputes Redressal) Centre, which houses Mysuru District Legal Services Authority (MDLSA), Mysuru Mediation Centre and Permanent Lok Adalat, Mysuru.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has installed about 40 (fixed) dustbins in the premises to ensure a litter-free campus.

The construction of additional floors of Vakilara Bhavan (Bar Association Building) in the premises, which was inaugurated by the then CM Siddharamaiah on Sept.14, 2016, is going on at a brisk pace. Surveillance Cameras are installed at key points.

The premises also houses a spacious fire pump enclosure to meet any emergencies. The Main Court Hall has two entrances. Security rooms have been built at the entry and exit gates.

Two more Courts to function from Feb.25: Even as the fifteen Courts started functioning from Malalavadi Court Complex from today, two more Courts will start functioning from this Complex from Feb.25.

The Labour Court, Mysuru and the Industrial Tribunal, Mysuru, which are currently functioning from a premises located on Vishwamanava Double Road, will be shifted to the ADR Centre in the Complex.

Also, the Principal Court for Small Causes and the Additional Court for Small Causes, Mysuru, which were hitherto functioning from ADR Centre in Malalavadi Court Complex, will be shifted to the City Law Courts Complex in Chamarajapuram and start functioning from here from Feb.25.

