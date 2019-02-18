Pulwama attack: Infosys Foundation to give Rs. 10 lakh each to martyrs’ families

Bengaluru: Infosys Foundation will give Rs. 10 lakh each to the families of martyrs who laid down their lives in line of duty in the terrorist attack at Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir.

Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty said that the society is indebted to their sacrifice in defence of the nation. Infosys Foundation is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of technology giant Infosys.

“The soldiers have made a supreme sacrifice. Money is not important here and we wish to tell the families that we are there with them. Reading about the blast, I felt that something must be done to the families that have lost their breadwinners,” she said. “I don’t want publicity for the money donated. But I feel that this will inspire even others to donate money to the families. I will visit the house of Mandya Martyr H. Guru and meet his widow Kalavathi after March 15,” Sudha Murty added.

Amitabh, Sehwag too contribute: Also, actor Amitabh Bachchan will be donating Rs. 5 lakh each to the families of the martyrs. The actor is currently finding out “from several government sources where and how the amount will be distributed to ensure it is expedited.”

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag said that he will “take complete care of the education of the children” of CRPF jawans. “Nothing we can do will be enough, but the least I can do is offer to take complete care of the education of their children in my Sehwag International School,” he said.

