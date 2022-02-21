File complaints soon after fraud: SP
File complaints soon after fraud: SP

February 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Like there is a ‘Golden Hour’ in the healthcare industry where patients can be saved if brought to a hospital within one hour or so, there is a ‘Golden Hour’ in cybercrime also where lodging complaints immediately (within two hours) after the fraud is crucial.

R. Chethan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mysuru District, told SOM today that victims must not delay filing complaints. “Investigation is complex as fraudsters often operate from overseas. The money deposited by victims in various bank accounts given by fraudsters have branches outside Karnataka and it becomes difficult to trace the accounts if the complaints are delayed,” he said.

 People must not share their OTPs and bank account details to anyone and despite many awareness programmes and also reports in newspapers, electronic media and social media, people still fall prey to fraudsters, he rued.

 “Complaints can be made to the nearest Police Station, CEN Police Station or dial 112. There will be immediate response. Delay in filing complaints will cost dearly,” Chethan added.

