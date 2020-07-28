Film theatres in the State likely to open from Aug. 1

July 28, 2020

State awaiting Centre’s green signal

Bengaluru: The Karnataka entertainment industry (theatres and multiplexes) is hoping to return to business from Aug. 1 and the State is waiting for the green signal by the Centre.

The Government is set to frame fresh guidelines for Unlock 3.0 which will come into force from Aug. 1 as the Unlock 2.0 will end this month (July 31).

Opening of cinema halls and gyms has been proposed with strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed, while schools and metro train services are likely to remain shut across the country. The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has passed a recommendation to the Union Home Ministry to allow the movie theatres across the country to reopen from August.

I&B Secretary Amit Khare said that the final decision on the reopening of theatres will be taken up by his counterpart in the Ministry of Home Affairs Ajay Bhalla. He has also suggested an alternative formula to practice social distancing and other COVID norms. As per his recommendations, theatres will have alternate seats in the first row and then the next row to be kept vacant and proceeding in this fashion throughout.

Meanwhile, Chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday made it clear to a delegation of multiplex owners that his Government was in favour of resumption of all activities of the film industries, including production and exhibition.

While the industry is jubilant, the dampener is the likely chances of restricting the occupancy in theatres to 25% of their capacity.