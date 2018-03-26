Fire atop Chamundi Hill
News

Fire atop Chamundi Hill

Mysuru: A huge fire destroyed trees and plants atop Chamundi Hill near Tavare Katte at about 1.30 pm today.

Due to winds, the fire is spreading to other places which could be seen from the foot of the Hill. Though fire watchers tried to extinguish the fire, they were unable to do so and informed the Fire Brigade Station.

The Fire and Emergency Services Personnel, who rushed to the spot, were trying hard to douse the fire and prevent it from spreading further, when we went to the Press.

 

March 26, 2018

