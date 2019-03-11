Fire damages saplings in Vijaynagar 3rd Stage

Mysuru: More than 60 saplings were destroyed after some miscreants set fire to weeds and dry grass near Jaggesh Convention Centre in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage here yesterday. The Forest Department had planted nearly 3,000 saplings about nine months ago in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, which was being maintained by Tree Lovers Club, an offshoot of Vekare Ex-Servicemen Trust (VKET).

Speaking to SOM this morning, retired Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of Indian Air Force (IAF) and President of Tree Lovers Club Mandetira N. Subramani said that saplings like neem, jackfruit, jamun and other varieties had been planted behind Jaggesh Convention Centre, all along a huge drain (Raja Kaluve).

Most of the saplings have been destroyed after some miscreants set fire yesterday to the weeds and dry grass, without understanding the ecological damage it would cost, he said.



the saplings being watered by the Forest Department personnel this morning as Mandetira Shakuntala and Subramani look on.



Subramani also informed that he, retired Lecturer Appachetolanda Bojappa and retired Principal of Government College and Treasurer of Tree Lovers Club Mandetira Shakuntala, to protect saplings, have installed tree guards spending their own money.

After seeing the saplings being burnt, he immediately got in touch with Deputy Range Forest Officer Vijaykumar of Social Forestry Department and asked him to send sufficient water so that it will help revive the saplings. The Department swung into action and sent a water tanker this morning, said Subramani.

He also said that he would meet the MCC Commissioner and request her to see that the civic workers are educated about keeping the city clean and green but not by setting fire to weeds and dry grass, especially when there are saplings nearby.

Subramani said that he would request the Social Forestry Department to plant saplings during the next monsoon in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage for a clean and green environment.

