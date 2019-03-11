Two-phase polls in Karnataka on Apr. 18 and Apr. 23

Bengaluru: Elections to the 17th Lok Sabha will be held in Karnataka in two phases — on Apr. 18 and 23. While 14 Constituencies in South Karnataka will go to polls on Apr. 18, 14 Constituencies in North Karnataka will go to polls on Apr. 23. Counting of votes would be taken up on May 23.

Constituencies that would go to the polls on Apr. 18 are Bengaluru South, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru Rural, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi-Chikkamagalur, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru-Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura and Kolar.

Those that would go to the polls on Apr. 23 are Chikkodi, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Ballari, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, and Shivamogga.

5.34 crore voters

As on Mar.10, 2019, a total of 5,03,46,721 crore voters (2,54,94,711 crore male, 2,48,47,292 crore female, and 4,718 others) are eligible to exercise their franchise across the State. The total number of new voters stood at 8.25 lakh.

There are 56,174 polling stations, 600 women polling stations and 28 polling booths for physically challenged.

