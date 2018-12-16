Fire incident: 140 girls vacate hostel

Vontikoppal Post-Matric Hostel has over 372 students against a sanctioned 200

Mysuru: Over 140 students of the Vontikoppal Post-Matric Students and Public Hostel for Girls in city vacated the hostel last night after the fire incident that occurred at the Hostel.

Over 48 students were injured when a fire broke out at the Hostel building due to short circuit at the UPS Facility Room last night, sending shockwaves among students.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, who visited the hostel, said that panic-stricken students were yet to come to terms with the fire incident.

Following the incident, over 140 students have so far vacated the hostel as their parents had come to take them home, fearing for their safety.

About two-dozen parents thronged the Hostel premises this morning to enquire the safety of their children after going through media reports of incident of this hostel. They too later asked their wards to vacate the Hostel.

The MLA said that he had received a lot of complaints from students about lack of safety and facilities to prevent such fire tragedies at the Hostel. Many students alleged that the Hostel management had accommodated excess students against the maximum capacity of the Hostel.

The total sanctioned student strength of the Hostel is 200 girls but the authorities had accommodated 372. Students are forced to share rooms along with other students, making the rooms congested. Yesterday, over 270 students were staying at the Hostel, he said.

Nagendra said that he discussed the issue with officials and they have promised to shift excess students to other hostels from the next academic year.

Mysuru District Minister G. T. Devegowda this morning enquired the health of students who have been admitted at Girls at Brindavan Hospital in Jayalakshmipuram. He was accompanied by various District Officials.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister announced that the government will fund the entire treatment cost. He said that the district will get ten more Post- Matric Students Hostels to meet the demands. The District Administration had written a letter to the government seeking more number of hostels and the government is expected to sanction the same shortly. He also directed the Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer to shift the excess students to other hostels.

Dr. Nikitha, who is supervising the treatment, told Star of Mysore that the students had developed vomiting and nausea and some of them were injured. They will be discharged by today evening or the next two days, she said.

Hostel warden falls unconscious in front of Minister

When Minister G.T. Devegowda was enquiring the health of students, the warden of Vontikoppal Post-Matric Students and Public Hostel for Girls, Kamakshamma fell unconscious causing tension at the private hospital for some time. The warden, who was visibly upset after the incident, had not eaten breakfast and fell unconscious in front of the Minister and other visitors. Later, Devegowda advised Kamakshamma to take rest and not to get tensed.

