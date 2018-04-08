First NABL accredited Apollo Diagnostics Lab in Mysuru

Mysuru: Apollo Diagnostics, India’s emerging Diagnostic Centre and Pathology Lab from Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, won the certification from National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for its Mysuru Lab.

Equipped with high-end technology and well trained staff, this new generation facility Diagnostics and Pathology Lab promises to nip developing health problems in the bud.

Apollo Diagnostics is fully dedicated in providing diagnostics for all age groups and provides a wide spectrum of tests which helps healthcare practitioners with information about the presence, severity and cause of diseases in patients. At Apollo Diagnostics, the focus is on delivering expertise that empowers doctors to make informed decisions, and equips patients with the exact status of their health.

Guided by Apollo’s legacy of excellence, the laboratory has been designed to provide accurate test results with an assurance of best in-class equipment.

Apollo Diagnostics has 50+ Labs and 250 + Patient Care Centres in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Odisha and it plans to launch 100 Labs and 1000 Patient care centres in the next five years.

Neeraj Garg, CEO, Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited said, “Apollo Diagnostics evolution is guided by a ‘patient-centric’ approach. This initiative by Apollo Health and Lifestyle, delivers on its promise to create newer and faster ways to deliver high quality healthcare, through enhanced service delivery models, which will benefit the entire health eco-system. Apollo Diagnostics is also taking the franchise route to actualise its vision of establishing a hi-performance chain of diagnostic centres across the country.”