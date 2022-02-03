Five-day disruption in water supply

Due to repair and maintenance works of power feeder lines to Bidaragodu Jackwell pumping station from where Kabini water is drawn, there will be disruption in water supply in the following areas of the city from today (Feb. 3) to Feb. 7: Bogadi, Sharadadevi Nagar, Dattagalli, Kuvempunagar III Stage, Jayanagar, Lakshmipuram, Sunnadakeri, Agrahara coming under MCC Ward No. 44 to 51; Gundu Rao Nagar, Chamundipuram, Krishnamurthypuram, Kuvempunagar, CITB, Ramakrishnanagar, Kuvempunagar M Block, Ashokapuram, Vidyaranyapuram, Vishweshwara Nagar, J.P Nagar, Aravindanagar, Srirampura and other areas coming under MCC Ward No. 54 to 65, according to a press release.
Leave a Reply