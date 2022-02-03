In Briefs

MIA invites applications for free job training

February 3, 2022

The Mysore Industries Association (MIA) is conducting a free job training programme for male candidates aged between 18 and 35 years. Candidates belonging to all categories, who have passed in SSLC, will be provided training for machine operation, quality technician and CNC operator posts. The training period for machine and quality technician posts will be 2 months and 15 days, while training for CNC operator post is for 2 months.

Interested candidates may submit the application at MIA Office located at KIADB Complex, Metagalli Industrial Area on KRS Road, Mysuru. For details, contact Association Secretary on Mob: 99864-44654/ 93804-13861, according to a press release form Assistant Director, District Employment Exchange.

