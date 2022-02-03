In Briefs

Applications invited for Urban Rehabilitation Workers’ post

February 3, 2022

Applications have been invited for two posts of Urban Rehabilitation Workers from physically challenged persons living in Nanjangud City Municipal Council (CMC) limits. Visually impaired, partial-hearing disability (mild and moderate) and differently abled candidates residing within the municipality limits, aged between 18 and 45 years, with a minimum qualification of a pass in SSLC and with computer knowledge can apply.

Women candidates will be given preference. The degree of ‘Person with disability’ (PWD) should be more than 40 percent and less than 75 percent. Prescribed application forms can be obtained from the Office of Nanjangud City Municipal Council and the filled-in forms, along with relevant documents, identity card/ duly attested medical certificate and domicile or residence certificate must be submitted before 4.30 pm on Feb. 10. For details, contact Urban Poverty Alleviation Cell (UPA Cell) Officer, according to a press release from Nanjangud CMC Commissioner.

