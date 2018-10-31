Five-day Flower Show in Mandya from tomorrow
Mandya: The Departments of Horticulture, Agriculture and Fisheries together have organised a five-day Flower Show from tomorrow at Cauvery Vana and at the premises of District Horticulture Department here. Disclosing this at a press meet at Cauvery Vana yesterday, Mandya Deputy Commissioner (DC) N. Manjushree said that the Flower Show would be inaugurated tomorrow at 10.30 am and will be open daily from 9 am to 9 pm with cultural programmes from 6.30 pm to 9 pm by local talents.

The Show will have different types of flowering plants, stalls exhibiting various products, food joints and information zone on organic farming and horticulture variants.

Also included are sand sculptures of the Doyen of Horticulture Dr. M.H. Marigowda and Lord Anjaneya, carved vegetables, millet fair, demo of new agricultural practices, apiculture and many more informative joints.

Special attractions include floral replicas of butterfly, peacock, elephant, guitar and tabla along with bonsai collection, hydroponics and fountains, explained the DC. The programme line up is as follows:

Nov. 2:  Ikebana contest; Cultural programmes and Magic Show by Vinay Jadugar.

Nov. 3: Flower rangoli and garland-making contest.

Nov. 4: Vegetable carving contest and Dance by Dr. Chetana Radhakrishna.

Nov. 5:  Valedictory, prize distribution. Actors Ajay Rao, Raghunandan, Vijay Surya, Sumalata and Ragini Dwivedi are expected to participate.

The entry is free for school students, Rs. 20 for adults and Rs. 10 for children.

October 31, 2018

