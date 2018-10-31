MUDA conducts footpath clearance drive at Vijayanagar 4th Stage

Mysuru: Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Vijayanagar Police conducted footpath clearance drive on 80-feet road connecting Outer Ring Road-Basavanahalli stretch in Vijayanagar 4th Stage here this morning.

A team of MUDA officials, headed by Executive Engineer B.K. Sureshbabu, Assistant Executive Engineer Ramachandra, Assistant Executive Engineer Arunkumar, Assistant Engineers Rohith and Anand, carried out this drive under the guidance of their Commissioner P.S. Kantharaj.

The operation was conducted following a large number of complaints to MUDA filed by public against the footpath encroachers.

The street vendors and shopkeepers had encroached the footpath and were causing inconvenience to pedestrians, public and vehicle movement on this road stretch. Though MUDA had issued several warnings to clear the encroachments, the shopkeepers failed to heed to their notices.

Today, MUDA hired four tippers and a JCB earthmoving machine from Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and cleared all encroachments with the help of 10 gang men in presence of tight Police security provided by Vijayanagar Police. Police Inspector B.G. Kumar was present at the spot.

Though some shopkeepers had cleared their shops voluntarily after taking all their belongings, few others were reluctant to shift. However, MUDA gang men cleared the encroachments.

They cleared about 50 petty shops and pushcarts by afternoon on this road.

