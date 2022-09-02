Five-day ‘Kaigarika Dasara’ to boost industries from Sept. 26

September 2, 2022

‘Kaigarika Bazaar’, industrial visits, vendor development programmes planned

Mysore/Mysuru: A five-day ‘Kaigarika Dasara’ (Industrial Dasara) will be held this year on the lines of ‘Raitha Dasara’ and ‘Grameena Dasara’ in order to give a fillip to industrial development in the Mysuru region.

The mega event will be held from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30 and will be a platform for investors, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists to exchange ideas in a series of educative programmes.

The Mysuru Industries Association (MIA) had urged the District Administration to hold ‘Kaigarika Dasara’ this year as the 10-day festival will attract many people and start-ups with the celebrations going grand after a gap of two years.

This is for the first time a five-day event has been planned and it may be mentioned here that in 2003-04, a ‘Kaigarika Bazaar’ was organised as part of Dasara and the event attracted a good response.

The District Industries Centre (DIC) has already begun preparations for the ‘Kaigarika Dasara’ and as per the feedback from the MIA and other stakeholders, this year too, a ‘Kaigarika Bazaar’ will be organised at Dasara Exhibition Grounds for 90 days where manufacturers can sell their products directly to customers from Sept. 26.

Industrial visits

According to the MIA, Mysuru and its surroundings have over 2,500 industries manufacturing diverse products and Nanjangud has top industries, including MNCs. It is pertinent to hold ‘Kaigarika Dasara’ having such an industrial ecosystem and as part of the event, visits to industries can also be arranged, the Association reasoned.

During these industrial visits, the niche factories that produce products that have a Mysuru brand can be covered such as Mysore Silk Factory, Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited, the only factory that manufactures indelible ink, the MIA said in its representation to the District Administration.

Following the demand placed by the MIA, the DIC has decided to organise industrial tours for two days to show the Dasara tourists around 2,500 industries that produce globally renowned products like producing tissue paper for daily use, banknote paper, spare parts for vehicles, electronics and ready-made goods, Mysore Silk Factory, Mysore Sandal Factory and Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited, DIC Joint Director T. Dinesh told Star of Mysore.

Seminar on industrial policy

The ‘Kaigarika Dasara’ will be organised under five topics including exports, women entrepreneurs, SC/ST industrialists and their opportunities. A two-day seminar will be organised at Vignana Bhavan in Manasagangothri campus to inform entrepreneurs about the Government’s policy for industrial development and vendor development programme.

“More than 15 Government Departments and banks will disseminate information about ease of doing business. Senior representatives from the Government and from establishments including Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) and Rare Materials Plant (RMP) will guide the industrialists, small and medium enterprises and prospective exporters on the export policies and the available avenues,” Dinesh said.

A vendor development programme will be organised on Sept. 28 in the premises of the Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industries at Hebbal that will bring together product manufacturers and buyers where products will be displayed in exhibitions. “All the events will encourage start-ups and will bring in more investments to Mysuru, he added.