Flavour of the season
Photo News

Flavour of the season

March 20, 2023

One cannot miss the fragments of beauty strewn around Krishnaraja Boulevard in Mysuru city even during the rush to carry on the business of life. Come April, the city’s streets, roadsides and grounds of parks are strewn with yellow flowers. These flowers not only cover the tree with a colourful halo but are strewn on the ground beneath the trees to form a radiant carpet of bright gold. The tree (Peltophorum pterocarpum) also called the Yellow Poinciana or copper pod tree, is found in large numbers with a spectacular display of brilliant yellow blossoms. The flowering season commences at the end of February and reaches its peak in the middle of April. [Pic. by M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav]

