Bags 10th rank in General Medicine

Dr. Rakshak V. Ghanathe, son of Dr. Vishal Ghanathe and Sumathi Ghanathe, who is pursuing MBBS at J.J.M. Medical College, Davangere, has bagged the 10th Rank in General Medicine in the Under-Graduate Examinations held under Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka, in the graduating batch of 2023. Bapuji Educational Association (BEA) Governing Council Member A.S. Veeranna, Chairman of Bapuji Hospital, Davengere, S.S. Mallikarjuna, Paediatric Cardiologist at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi Balekundri, Chairman of J.J.M. Medical College Dr. Shamanur Shivashankarappa and Principal Dr. S.B. Murugesh were present on the occasion.
