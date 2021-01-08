Fly to Belagavi, Chennai at Rs. 921

January 8, 2021

Mysuru: TruJet that operates daily flights from Mysore Airport at Mandakalli to Chennai and Belagavi has announced a massive offer to flyers from Jan. 9 to Oct. 30.

As per the offer, if tickets are booked from Jan. 8 till Jan. 15, each ticket will be priced at Rs. 921. But they have to be booked by Jan. 15 and tickets have a travel period between Jan. 9 – Oct. 30. Passengers can avail this discount to travel to Chennai and Belagavi. Existing ticket rates to Belagavi stands at Rs. 1,900 – Rs. 2,000 and to Chennai, it is between Rs. 2,800 – Rs. 3,000.