Three of a family killed, 14 injured as vehicle overturns

January 8, 2021

Tempo Traveller carrying 17 from TN was bound to Chamundi Hill in Mysuru

Chamarajanagar: Three persons of a family were killed while 14 others sustained injuries when the Tempo Traveller in which they were travelling overturned near Suvarnavathi Dam in Chamarajanagar taluk at about 4 am today.

The deceased are Subramanya (75), his wife Amaravathi (65) and their daughter Kokila (40), all residents of Tirupur in Tamil Nadu.

It is learnt that the Tempo Traveller (TN-57-BD-4721) was carrying 17 persons, all said to be of the same family to Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru. When the vehicle neared Gudibore close to Suvarnavathi Dam, the driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control of it resulting in the vehicle toppling and falling to the roadside.

The injured have been admitted to Chamarajanagar District Hospital and at a hospital in Mysuru. Ramasamudra Police have registered a case.