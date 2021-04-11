‘Follow COVID-19 guidelines while staging dramas’

April 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. Nagesh V. Bettakote, Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka State Dr.Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, has asked organisers to be wary of COVID-19 guidelines before organising the shows.

He was speaking after inaugurating a Kannada play ‘Madhura Mandodhari’ written by Prasannakumar Keragodu, and staged by Rangabandi Samskruthika Samsthe at Kiru Rangamandira in Kalamandira premises in city on Friday.

Prof. Bettakote said, in the wake of fast spreading of the pandemic, the organisers must take every step to strictly follow the Government guidelines. It was happy to note that ‘Rangabandi Samsthe’ was staging a play in the midst of Corona second wave, he added.

C. Basavalingaiah, noted theatre personality, said many plays have been staged to introduce Mandodhari and every writer has portrayed this character in his/her own way. But, in this play, the director has done justice to this mythological character, he noted.

Vidushi S.V. Shambhavi, Assistant Professor, Fine Arts College, K.R. Sumathi, senior theatre personality and others were present at the programme.