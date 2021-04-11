Flower vendors cry foul over lack of facilities at J.K. Grounds

April 11, 2021

Flowers dry up fast due to heat; MCC blamed for not providing pendals, toilets and drinking water

Mysore/Mysuru: Thanks to sweltering heat and absolute lack of facilities, flower vendors have reluctantly shifted from Devaraja Market to J.K. Grounds this morning as per the orders from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

With the second wave of COVID-19 infection spreading and as people are not following social distancing, the MCC had ordered the closure of the flower stalls at the Devaraja Market for three days from today (Apr. 11) till Apr. 13 so as to prevent crowding of people ahead of Ugadi festival season. As an alternative, the authorities have permitted the flower vendors to shift to the J.K. Grounds, opposite City Railway Station.

Though the flower vendors reluctantly shifted their business to J.K. Grounds, they blamed the district administration for forcibly shifting them to the new venue where no facilities have been provided. The vendors stated that they have spent money on creating facilities on their own and the MCC had not provided any amenities except providing the space.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Devaraj, a retail flower vendor said, “This morning, all of a sudden, the authorities have forcibly shifted us to this place. There is no water or toilet facility here. We ourselves have to bear the cost of erecting pendals. Due to the summer heat, flowers dry up and wilt in no time. With no basic facility like toilets or drinking water, during this hot summer, who will come to J.K. Grounds to buy flowers? Moreover, during Ugadi, flower business is usually dull compared to other major festivals.”

President of Tenants Association of Devaraja Market S. Mahadev stated that flower merchants have reluctantly agreed to shift their business to the new venue. “Authorities are least bothered about our concerns. Only 50 percent of them have shifted here. Others have decided not to do business for the next three days. Without providing any facility, they have forcibly shifted vendors to this venue.”

Meanwhile, vendors have decided to submit a memorandum to MCC officials this afternoon. Vendors stated that they would urge authorities to allow them to do their business from tomorrow at Devaraja Market itself. Vendors have also promised to follow all necessary precautions like social distancing and wearing masks at Devaraja Market.