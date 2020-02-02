Football: Mysore Muslims FC wins

A goal each by right-out Afroz Pasha (11), centre-forward Arbaz (26) and left-out Abusaqbin (55) helped Mysore Muslims FC to register a 3-1 win over Kickers FC in MDFA ‘B’ Division Football League 2019-20 for the Govindaraju Memorial Trophy played at the University Grounds here yesterday. Rayeez reduced the margin for the loser in the 59th minute.
Result
Thursday’s Match — Mysore Muslims FC: 3 (Afroz Pasha 11, Arbaz 26, Abusaqbin 55) bt Kickers FC: 1 (Rayeez 59).
Friday’s Match — KSRTC FC: 3 (Aliven 33, Arshith 47, Chaluva 69) bt Nethaji FC: 1 (Rakshith 60).
